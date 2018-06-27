 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 27, 2018 2 hours ago

Al fresco the best way

The Columbia Restaurant on St. Armands Circle was recognized as one of OpenTable's 00 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Columbia Restaurant was recently recognized for its outdoor ambiance.

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation app, named its 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018.

The Columbia Restaurant on St. Armands Circle is one of the 100.

The list is generated by more than 12 million verified reviews on OpenTable for more than 27,000 restaurants nationwide.

Restaurants from 22 states were named to the list. Florida is home to 26 of the restaurants, second to California’s 30.

 

TURTLE TRACKS

June 17-23

                        2018       2017

Nests                 117      176

False Crawls    183       111

Total as of June 23

                        2018        2017

Nests                 537         614

False Crawls     533         543

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

