Al fresco the best way

The Columbia Restaurant was recently recognized for its outdoor ambiance.

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation app, named its 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018.

The Columbia Restaurant on St. Armands Circle is one of the 100.

The list is generated by more than 12 million verified reviews on OpenTable for more than 27,000 restaurants nationwide.

Restaurants from 22 states were named to the list. Florida is home to 26 of the restaurants, second to California’s 30.

TURTLE TRACKS

June 17-23

2018 2017

Nests 117 176

False Crawls 183 111

Total as of June 23

2018 2017

Nests 537 614

False Crawls 533 543