Airport sets passenger record in November

Additional airlines offering flights to new destinations helped push Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to an all-time November record for passengers.

Passenger traffic for November was up 52% to 182,607, the highest figure ever recorded in November. The airport has been adding new airlines and service for more than a year. Nine carriers now serve the airport, flying to 39 destinations.

Sun Country, a discount carrier, launches seasonal service this month to Minneapolis-St. Paul, along with Delta Air Lines' service to New York’s JFK International Airport. Allegiant, which has added numerous flights this year, will add Allentown, Pa. in February.

For the year, 1.7 million passengers have traveled through the airport.