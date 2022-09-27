Airport officials: We're not a shelter

Although some flights might have been canceled earlier, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport said it would close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen when it was safe to do so.

In announcing the closure, airport officials stressed the terminal would be locked and secured and would not be open to passengers or others seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

"The airport terminal is not a shelter,'' officials said, adding the airport status would be updated on the SRQ Facebook page and Twitter @SRQAirport.