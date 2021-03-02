Airline upgrades Chicago route from SRQ

American Airlines will continue daily service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a move that converts seasonal service to a year-round schedule.

In a news release from SRQ on Tuesday, the airport also said American would fly twice a day to its Chicago hub from June 3 to Sept. 7 aboard Embraer 175 aircraft.

The airport said American has extended the length of its seasonal schedule and added more nonstop destinations since 2019.

In 2019, American added nonstop service to Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Chicago, in addition to existing flights to Charlotte, N.C. and Washington’s Reagan-National.

Flights are completed on everything from 76-seat Embraer and CRJ aircraft to 187 passenger Airbus A-321 aircraft.

“It is exciting to see American Airlines extending this seasonal route to year-round service. Chicago has been a successful market for SRQ and having this nonstop flight year-round will provide travelers convenient access to the Chicago area and destinations beyond,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.



SRQ has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.

United Airlines also flies from SRW to O'Hare, and Southwest Airlines recently inaugurated service from SRQ ti Chicago's Midway Airport.