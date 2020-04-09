Affordable housing follies

In early March, the Sarasota City Commission revised zoning rules to allow for more mixed-use development — a great move and long needed. Although it's not useful everywhere, there are many potential projects in the city that could mix commercial and residential uses in a way that fits long-running goals of city land use and transportation plans, which would help make the city more walkable and urban.

But then they shot themselves in the foot. The commission decided to attach a set of strings to new mixed-use developments.

Heights are limited to 45-65 feet, unless developers who want to build higher pay to play, with an escalating fee for each foot of additional height to go into a city affordable housing fund. For every three market-rate housing units in the project, one must be sold at an “affordable” price. And developers must create 30-year pacts with the city to enforce the income limits on those living in the affordable units.

Each of these strings is a deeply broken idea that has failed over and over again to make housing affordable.

Let’s start with the problem of a city-run affordable housing fund. So now the city is going into the housing development business? That seems unlikely, but I leave to your imagination the image of a new city housing construction agency buying land and building housing to compete with private developers. I’m sure they’d be very efficient…

So they envision subsidizing new affordable housing built by private developers? That means they’ll be charging developer A for his or her project that exceeds the baseline height and for which he or she has to sell 25% of the units below market rate and giving the money to developer B to build below-market priced housing. Developer A might have some strong opinions about the city taking money from him or her to directly transfer to a competitor. And the rest of us might wonder how the city can do better than private developers at building affordable housing.

Arguably, the city’s residents and the commission don’t want affordable housing projects. Every one that was proposed by Harvey Vengroff elicited objections from neighbors and a quick rejection from the City Commission. Does the commission think that if it uses its affordable housing fund to pay developer B to build an affordable housing project, neighbors won’t object?

Moreover, the idea of requiring one out of every four units in a mixed-use project to be affordable is even crazier. That policy, typically called inclusionary zoning or inclusionary housing, has failed to making housing more affordable everywhere it’s been tried. California is home to 17 of the 25 least affordable housing markets in the U.S. And inclusionary zoning has been the rage there for decades, while housing the became less affordable, not more.

A raft of studies shows what happens to housing markets when you mandate a percentage of units be sold at below-market rates.

First, the price of the rest of the units in that project are raised to make up for the losses on the affordable units. Overall affordability goes down, and many people who could have afforded the market-rate units now cannot. Imagine a downtown project with three stories of apartments above a bunch of shops and restaurants, where the market rate for each unit is $1,200 per month. Per city affordable housing goals, a rent of $800 would about fit the bill for affordable. So for each unit rented at $800, the $400 lost by not renting at market rates gets spread across three units that do, so now they rent for about $1,330 per month. For every renter who gets a break on rent, perhaps several are no longer able to afford the rent.

Second, many projects move out of the city and get built in the county where these new rules don’t apply. Less housing gets built in the city, and that lower supply means higher prices. Again, more people are priced out of the city housing market.

And finally, the problem with the 30-year agreements also runs right in the face of experience with inclusionary zoning. Jurisdiction after jurisdiction has struggled to make such restrictions work, and often dropped the whole thing as impossible. Renters turn over often, even condos turn over at a regular rate. City staff also turns over. Ownership of buildings rarely stays with the developer for long and often changes hands many times. It’s even harder to impose on units owned by residents, such as condos or homes, trying to enforce income limitations on every sale. Trying to enforce rules for 30 years through all that by imposing income limitations on who can rent or own them just tends to cause conflicts, ill-will among building residents and lawsuits. No wonder they generally fall apart.

So the new restrictions imposed by the city won’t work at creating more affordable housing overall. But they will probably dramatically reduce the number of mixed-use projects built in the city, contrary to city goals. A twofer of fail. The city commission needs to face the reality that only allowing private affordable housing developments in the city, and allowing housing supply to keep up with demand, will lead to affordable housing in the city.

Adrian Moore is vice president of Reason Foundation and lives in Sarasota.