Actress Ali Wentworth announced as new speaker for RCLA Town Hall 2018 Lecture Series

Actress, comedian, author and producer Ali Wentworth will wrap up the 2018 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series on Monday, April 9 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. She replaces Reshma Saujani, the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. According to a statement, Saujani canceled her appearance because of unforeseen circumstances.

Wentworth made her television debut as a cast member and Fly Girl on the sketch comedy series "In Living Color," where she was known for her impressions of Cher, Hillary Clinton and Sharon Stone. She also appeared as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend, Sheila, in the memorable "Soup Nazi" episode of "Seinfeld." In movies, Wentworth has played roles in "Jerry Maguire" and "Office Space." Most recently, she created and stars in the comedy television series "Nightcap."

She published her first book, "The WASP Cookbook," in 1997 and her latest comedic memoir, "Happily Ali After," is a New York Times bestseller.

Wentworth is also a children's advocate and is the founder of BabyLove DC, a charity that distributes clothes and toys for babies and young children in Washington, D.C.

“Ms. Wentworth’s appearance will delight our audiences with her humorous take on aging, relationships and the struggles of juggling a career and family,” said RCLA Town Hall Chair, Emily Walsh, in a statement.