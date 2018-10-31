Actor G.W. Bailey brings his Sunshine Kids passion to Lakewood Ranch

For the most important role of his life, actor G.W. Bailey was driving through rural Pennsylvania Oct. 21 as he headed to a fundraiser.

Finally, he pulled up to the Penn Township Fire Hall, got out of his rental car and looked around. A fireman approached him.

"Where am I?" Bailey asked.

The fireman responded, "You're in Hicksville, USA."

Actually, it was Newville.

Jay Heater

Those of you not familiar with Newville would find it is a town of about 1,500 people in Cumberland County, a place where the medium family income is less than $50,000. Newville sits along Big Spring Creek, a tributary of Conodoguinet Creek.

Bailey went inside the firehouse, where 150 people were playing Bingo. It was perfect.

Although America might know Bailey best as Lt. Louie Provenza of "Major Crimes" and its prequel "The Closer," a role he played on television from 2005 through this year, his most cherished role is executive director of the Sunshine Kids foundation.

Sunshine Kids' mission involves "adding quality of life to children with cancer by providing them with exciting, positive group activities, so they may once again do what kids are meant to do . . . have fun and celebrate life!"

In search of that mission, Bailey would leave his home in Los Angeles to go to the ends of the Earth, or rural Pennsylvania.

On this trip, Bailey went to Newville, not because he expected to carry away money in wheelbarrows for Sunshine Kids, but because he feels a personal responsibility to thank those who support his cause. When he says thanks, he wants to be looking them in the eyes.

"I've spoken to groups of 10,000, of 3,000, a lot of 1,000s, and to homes where people just had a lot of money, but this was my first Bingo game," he said. "These people didn't have a lot of money, but they raised $7,000."

He drove away from Newville, impressed with the compassion he had witnessed, the desire to help children whose lives have been turned upside down.

"There are a lot of us out there," he said. "Thank God."

On Nov 10, Bailey will be back on the road, only this time he is coming to Lakewood Ranch.

The Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club is hosting a Sunshine Kids fundraiser, Rhinestones and Ranchers. Entertainer Jimmy Keys is the headliner of an event that includes a gourmet dinner, cocktails and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at ssksarasota.com.

Last year the event was held at the Sarasota Yacht Club and now moves to Lakewood Ranch.

Perhaps Bailey can hook up with Lakewood Ranch's own Dick Vitale, who works endlessly raising money for pediatric cancer research. That would be a whole lot of energy fighting for kids.

Those who come to Rhinestones and Ranchers will find Bailey, who is 74, genuine, down-to-Earth and passionate.

From 1979-1983, he played Sgt. Luther Rizzo on M*A*S*H. Then starting in 1984, he played in five "Police Academy" movies, most of those as Capt. Thaddeus Harris. Over the years he played dozens of roles, including the voice of Rusty the dog in the 2004 movie "Home on the Range."

So what does he expect in Lakewood Ranch?

"What makes the world go around?" he asked. "It's all operated by green, It's not a secret, but it puts smiles on those kids' faces. It's all about giving them a moment away from this ridiculous disease. For the ones who get it, that kid's life has changed forever. It's not going to be the childhood I had."

Bailey doesn't see himself as some sort of hero.

"We all do what we do, and we're all different," he said. "But it's about supporting something."

The Sunshine Kids only had been in existence for three years in 1985 when Bailey discovered his 12-year-old goddaughter, Brandy Aldridge, had been diagnosed with cancer. Aldridge went on a Sunshine Kids trip to Breckenridge, Colo., and she called her godfather and pleaded with him to come visit her in Colorado.

Consumed by his career, Bailey resisted because he was too busy until Brandy eventually ordered him to show up. He did, only he said it would be just one night.

When he arrived, he saw 25 children with cancer having a water hose fight with firefighters dressed in their complete uniforms. He was overwhelmed and went back to his rental car and broke down. He stayed the rest of the week, returned home and joined Sunshine Kids as a volunteer. Brandy died five years later at 17.

In 2001, Bailey became the executive director.

Now that Major Crimes has ended its run, and without another acting role in hand, Bailey is free to pursue Sunshine Kids funds, all the way to the ends of the Earth.

"I'm going back to Newville," he said. "I can assure you."