'Actively deteriorating' Colony sign removed, Longboat code enforcement says

The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort Association and proposed developer of the former iconic resort, Unicrop National Developments Inc., have removed the entrance sign town code enforcement said was “actively deteriorating.”

Multiple complaints from resident prompted the code enforcement to send representatives of property owners at the former Colony Beach and Tennis resort a notice of code violation, citing the signs abandonment and disrepair.

“Not sure why it took that long. I’ve only been here for three years,” said Code Enforcement Officer Chris Elbon. “Actually getting complaints from residents, that kind of helped it along a bit.”

Elbon also said that since parts of the sign had fallen off that it posed an immediate hazard to pedestrians walking on the sidewalk that surrounds it.

Jay Yablon, president of the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort Association, said he and the developer had received the town’s notice and instructed the property manager to remove the sign.

Neither Yablon nor Elbon said they knew exactly when the sign was removed. Elbon said he noticed the sign had been removed Jan. 8.

Property manager Larry Stritzel could not immediately be reached for comment.