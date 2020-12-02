Accolades for Jordan

Longboat Key's own Michael Jordan has done it again, nabbing yet another accolade.

Our MJ is talented on a page rather than on a court, and he recently won another Royal Palm Literary Award, this time a Gold Award for his unpublished thriller, "A Desperate Race." The award was announced at the virtual Florida Writers Association Conference, and Jordan topped the list of 549 submissions.

Jordan previously won a Silver Royal Palm Literary Award for his debut novel, "The Company of Demons." He said he will continue to work on his "A Desperate Race" manuscript and hopes to publish it.