A wheelie fun Halloween in Lakewood Ranch

Mike Whincup and Antonio Ferracini. Photo by Liz Ramos.

A wheelie fun Halloween

Creekwood's Mike Whincup brought "Where's Waldo?" to life in Lakewood Ranch Oct. 31 with his own version, "Where's Whincup?"

Whincup (above with Antonio Ferracini as Darth Vader) rode around Lakewood Ranch with his fellow Village Idiots Cycling Club riders dressed as the puzzle book character.

More than a dozen Village Idiot Cycling Club members dressed up for the Halloween ride.

Teacher offers special bus ride

Megan Harris. Courtesy photo.

Tara Elementary School fifth grade teacher Megan Harris sent her class on a magical ride Oct. 28.

Harris dressed as Mrs. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus" animated series for the school's Superhero and Storybook Character Day to celebrate Red Ribbon Week.

"Mrs. Frizzle has always been my favorite book character," Harris said. "I admire her love for exploration and learning. I hope to inspire my students to love learning about science the way she has."