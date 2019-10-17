A to V: All You Need to Know About E-Cigs

Let’s start with “V,” which of course is for vaping. Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, that is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. The term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke but rather an aerosol, which looks like a vapor but actually consists of fine particles, thus the term “vaping.”

What are these devices?

E-cigarettes were introduced in the U.S. about 10 years ago. They actually resemble a smoked cigarette. The evolution of the concept brought vape pens — they look like a fountain pen — into the market and then “mods,” which are modifications of vape pens, customized by the user.

What about JUULs?

Yes, “J” is definitely for JUUL. This device is small, is very sleek and uncannily resembles a flash drive, and it's powered by a USB port. That design makes it very easy to hide and unquestionably alluring for teens who vape their way through middle and high school classes. JUUL’s market share is somewhere in the 70% range, which demonstrates its popularity. Its other enticements include tooty-fruity flavors, such as creme brûlée, along with an alarming amount of nicotine — one flavor cartridge contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.

How do they work?

Most devices have a mouthpiece and a heating device powered by a battery that heats the substance into the aerosol then inhaled into the lungs. The substance, known as the e-liquid, usually has a base of propylene glycol or a glycerin-based liquid with nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals, such as THC, the chemical that produces the high in marijuana. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices do not contain tobacco. The liquid used comes in a pod or cartridge.

Are they addictive?

“A” is definitely for addiction. As most people know, nicotine is the king of addictive substances, especially when delivered by inhaling it into the lungs, which immediately releases it into the blood, which allows it to go to the brain, where it releases brain chemicals called neurotransmitters. They regulate our moods and behaviors. One of those, dopamine, goes to our brain’s “reward center,” which makes us feel oh so good. Bingo, we want more and more. Ergo addiction.

Why is vaping in the news right now?

Over the past few months, a public health crisis has emerged around vaping. According to the CDC, the number of confirmed and probable cases of vaping-associated illnesses is now well over 1,000. Even more troubling, there have been 18 confirmed deaths. More research needs to be done to identify what the chemical is that is causing these illnesses and deaths. In many cases, the victims were vaping THC products, but other cases were primarily nicotine products.

What is being done about the products?

A variety of responses have occurred. According to The Wall Street Journal, some states, such as Massachusetts, have put temporary bans on the sales of all vaping products while others, such as Michigan and Rhode Island, have put temporary bans on vaping products with flavoring agents. Walmart has discontinued selling vaping products entirely.

Wasn’t vaping considered to be a safer alternative to smoking?

“Y” is for yes. Many people use vaping as a way to quit smoking. And it was widely believed to be safer than regular cigarettes primarily because of the many other toxic chemicals in combustible tobacco. It was thought that by isolating nicotine, it would definitely be safer and perhaps make it easier to get off the smoking bandwagon.

However, more research is emerging that indicates a very similar effect on blood vessel functioning between cigarette inhalation and vaping inhalation. Additional research is questioning the toxicity of chemicals used in the flavoring agents and THC, which produce a caustic fume that is very damaging to the lungs.

Should people return to cigarettes?

“N” is for no. For decades, scientists and health professionals have known that based on irrefutable research, smoking is the leading cause of preventible death. Period. End of story.

So no smoking, no vaping. What’s a nicotine-addicted person to do?

Go straight for the patch or gum. Although it does not deliver the punch of a vape or smoke, it will help. And maybe you will find it easier to get to a nicotine-free existence.

But definitely stay tuned to the emerging research on this issue. This might be isolated to THC and rogue flavorings. Banning those substances might make vaping the better alternative again.

What about the teenage vaping crisis?

Many experts now identify this as an epidemic. It is especially dangerous because teenage brains are still developing, thus nicotine has a greater effect on behavior and might cause possible life-long addictions. Health care professionals advise parents to first educate themselves about vaping. Know what you’re talking about, then communicate openly about vaping with your teenagers to establish a platform of trust.

An excellent guide to talking to teenagers about the dangers of vaping is available through the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.