A slice of thanks

Sometimes, the best way to show gratitude is with cake, which is why the Longboat Key Publix thanks the town's first responders with personalized cakes decorated in red, white and blue every Memorial Day.

Manager Willie McLaughlin and a team of Publix employees dropped off a cake each for the police and fire departments and sent their thanks along to both, as well as the Public Works Department, for keeping Longboat Key running smoothly over the holiday weekend.

Fire department liaison Tina Adams said the store has done this every Memorial Day for several years.