John Krasinski wears many hats in profoundly frightening 'A Quiet Place'

Expect the unexpected from John Krasinski who co-scripts, directs and stars in the new film, "A Quiet Place." And be prepared to be very scared long after the credits roll.

The opening shot is one of a small deserted town. The camera zooms in on a wall covered with photos of missing persons. Something is very amiss in the world.

It's day 89, and a barefooted family of five is gathering provisions. No words are spoken to one another, instead they sign. They do so to avoid vicious creatures who are blind but super sensitive to sound and devour anything that they hear. Almost immediately, the youngest child is brutally murdered by a monster as the family watches in horror, unable to help.

It gets way worse. Mom (Emily Blunt) is pregnant. You have to ask yourself what were she and her husband (Krasinski) thinking? Giving birth and babies are really noisy. The future looks bleak, especially for their son (Noah Jupe) and daughter (Millicent Simmends). Above all else, their parent's greatest concern is protecting them and staying alive to do so. But when Dad's out foraging for food, Mom's water breaks and all hell breaks loose.

Krasinski has crafted one profoundly frightening film with a very tricky premise. Can you coax an audience into watching a movie with very little dialogue? With precise attention to detail, foreboding scoring and brilliant camerawork, he pulls it off perfectly. The impending doom that permeates each and every frame of this terrifying thriller is inescapable.

The casting is impeccable. Real-life-wife Emily Blunt delivers a powerful performance (as always), nuanced and yet, quietly understated. The children are incredibly articulate without uttering words and Krasinski, well let's just say he excels on every possible level.

"A Quiet Place" will haunt your dreams if you can manage to get any sleep. A great mystery is solved by the most unlikely of the characters at the film's bittersweet conclusion. The closing shot is bold and hopeful, allowing you to catch your breath ... finally.