A pro PIO officer

For many Manatee County residents, Dave Bristow was a mantle of trust and stability. He served more than 30 years as the public information officer for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

If there was news involving the Sheriff’s Office — of crime or heroism or warnings to the public, Bristow was the face and voice of the department.

Dave Bristow died of natural causes Sunday at age 59.

Serving as PIO of a sheriff’s or police department is not easy work. There’s always a fine line of what can and should not be disclosed. Bristow mastered walking that line.

Members of the local media knew Dave Bristow as a professional, often tough to pry for information. But the media respected Bristow and the way he did his job.

His successor has a big legacy to carry on.