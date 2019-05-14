A Mother's Day surprise: Baby ospreys strike up conversation

After spending three years watching two ospreys build and rebuild their nest from her terrace, Nancy Shapiro’s watching eyes finally received their reward after spotting two baby ospreys on Mother’s Day.

A “lifelong nature lover,” Shapiro and her husband began watching the birds when the couple first moved to their Beau Ciel condo. What started out as paying attention to how “ugly” the nest seemed became an all-out fascination.

Shapiro said the two baby birds were her Mother’s Day gift and she named them Orville and Wilbur after the Wright Brothers.

She plans to check on them daily now.