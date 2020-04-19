Lakewood Ranch's Kevin Swan knows the community has supported his A Life Story Foundation, which raises money and awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

So during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to give back to the community.

On April 17, Swan, his wife Shaina and volunteer Josh Graff delivered 40 lunches from the Granary in Lakewood Ranch to four East Manatee Fire Rescue stations.

"We wanted to support a local business and help the paramedics and firemen," Swan said. "We also are in the process of developing a first responders program with Manatee Technical Institute that will help teach how to transfer and transport ALS patients."

Lt. Adam McDaniel, the station supervisor for Station 4, the third stop on The Life Story Foundation's delivery, was pleased when he saw Swan and company pull up outside the station.

"This definitely helps us a lot," McDaniel said. "Overall, our volume is down, but it can be nerve racking dealing with stuff like (the COVID-19 pandemic)."

McDaniel went into the firehouse to get three of his firefighters — Jesse Reasoner, Joe Koehler and Jordan Rogers — to come out to accept the free lunches. All were wearing face masks, a necessary task during the pandemic.

After a brief chat with Kevin and Shaina Swan, the firefighters went back inside to enjoy their unexpected lunch.

"It's one more thing we don't have to worry about," McDaniel said. "It is nice the public shows its appreciation."