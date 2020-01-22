 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Sarasota Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 1 day ago

A good Sunday read

Selby Library's Sunday hours return on Jan. 26.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

It might not be a “Sunday at the Pool at Kigali,” especially after a particularly late “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning,” but a visit to the Selby Library on the first day of a new week is possible this weekend.

County officials reset Sunday library hours at Selby, 1331 First St., and at the Jacaranda Library in Venice for the first time since 2012. Hours are 1-5 p.m.

“Between Sundays,” the operating hours for all the libraries is unchanged.

Just remember, Feb 2 is “Super Bowl Sunday: The Day America Stops.”

So, you know, less of a crowd.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

