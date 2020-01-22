A good Sunday read

It might not be a “Sunday at the Pool at Kigali,” especially after a particularly late “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning,” but a visit to the Selby Library on the first day of a new week is possible this weekend.

County officials reset Sunday library hours at Selby, 1331 First St., and at the Jacaranda Library in Venice for the first time since 2012. Hours are 1-5 p.m.

“Between Sundays,” the operating hours for all the libraries is unchanged.

Just remember, Feb 2 is “Super Bowl Sunday: The Day America Stops.”

So, you know, less of a crowd.