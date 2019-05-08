A golden future in Lakewood Ranch

As Rachel Nowaczyk relaxed in a chair in her Central Park home, her yellow Labrador, Stashu, lay at her feet, his back pressing against her leg.

She looked down and chuckled.

“He always needs to be touching somebody,” she said. “He usually sleeps with (my daughter) Kiley. He’s the sweetest dog ever.”

Stashu might have failed Southeastern Guide Dog’s guide dog program “because he was afraid of the stairs,” but Rachel Nowaczyk said he has proven to be a competent and healing companion for Rachel and her children, 8-year-old Kiley Nowaczyk and 14-year-old Conner Reese.

Rachel Nowaczyk’s late husband and Kiley’s father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Nowaczyk, died April 15, 2012, during his third tour in Afghanistan at a time his family was living in Indiana. His military vehicle ran over a bomb buried in the sand.

Kiley was almost 2 at the time, and Rachel Nowaczyk was dealing with back and shoulder injuries that later required surgery. Dealing with David Nowaczyk’s death was tough. Rachel battled depression and didn’t want to eat. A sense of anxiety plagued her, even years later.

But Stashu has helped her cope since he arrived at her home Feb. 23.

“He makes us all happier, gives us a better outlook on life” she said. “It’s like he completed our family. It’s that kind of gift. He’s so much fun. I never thought I would be outside throwing a ball with a dog.”

Kiley knew having a dog would be fun. In fact, she’d been begging for one for more than two years.

“I loved animals and I figured out they loved me,” said Kiley, who wants to become a veterinarian.

She said she loves Stashu’s disposition and laughs at how he loves to lick her ears. She doesn’t mind taking him on walks, playing with him and handling his mealtime routines.

Rachel Nowaczyk, a critical care nurse who moved to Lakewood Ranch two years ago, said Kiley’s love of dogs must have come from her father.

David Nowaczyk is pictured here in about 2011 with his daughter, Kiley Nowaczyk, wife Rachel Nowaczyk and step-son Conner Reese. Courtesy photo.

David Nowaczyk had a Boxer named Ares, named for the Greek god of war, and loved animals.

In his absence, however, Rachel was nervous about getting a dog. She bought Kiley two fish instead.

About four months ago, Rachel’s attitude began to change. As a single mom, she considered getting a dog for protection, and through a friend learned about Southeastern Guide Dog’s Gold Star Family Program. It pairs dogs with immediate relatives of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities.

Rachel Nowaczyk applied and within a few weeks took Stashu home.

“(David) would have loved him,” she said. “Dave was one of those tough guys.”

Stashu, who turns 2 in August, loves to cuddle, play and relax.

Stashu is afraid of swimming in the pool, even though he will splash in an inches-deep splash area and bite at fountains of water. The family is still trying to get him comfortable in deeper waters.

“We got him a life jacket,” Rachel Nowaczyk said, laughing.

For now, Stashu is accomplishing plenty on dry land. Rachel smiled as she led Stashu into the kitchen for dinner.

Dinnertime finished in minutes and Kiley grabbed a toy for a quick game of catch outside. Rachel followed along.

The timing for getting Stashu has been perfect, she said.

Even his name is fitting. It translates to Stanley in Polish, and Rachel Nowaczyk is 98% Polish, she said.

“It’s definitely something that was meant to be,” Rachel Nowaczyk said.