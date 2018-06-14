A condo at The Residence sells for $3.19 million

A condominium in The Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William Voges, trustee, of Ormond Beach, sold the Unit 1804 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Jacob and Jessica Kuehner, of Bethlehem, Pa., for $3.19 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,943 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.6 million in 2008.

SARASOTA

Bay Plaza

William and Christine Chocallo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1503 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Thomas Waite, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,125,000 in 2013.

Bay View Heights Addition

John and Leslie Korff sold three properties at 1718 Bayview Drive to Stanley and Merry Williams, of Sarasota, for $2.05 million. The first property was built in 1938, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,636 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1938, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 484 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 2014, it has one bath and 486 square feet of living area.

Vue

Gaylon and Laura Peters, of Osprey, sold the Unit 909 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Lawrence Klein, trustee, of Dayton, Ohio, for $1,615,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,113,000 in 2017.

Essex House

George Schwenk, of Powell, Ohio, sold his Unit 806 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Janet Underwood, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2002.

Cherokee Park

Travis and Kathleen Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1620 South Drive to Charles Turner, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2015.

Poinsettia Park

Theresa Suits, of Cortland, N.Y., sold her home at 1933 Bougainvillea St. to Colin and Natasha Reisner, of Randolph, N.J., for $987,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,508 square feet of living area.

Southpointe Shores

Carol and Giles Pearson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1809 Sandalwood Drive to Donald and Stephanie Donnelly, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,500 in 1983.

Embassy House

Ross Talmage sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Robert Mims and Barbara Davies-Mims, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2017.

Graham Heights

Donald and Suzanne Hohman, of Evanston, Ill., sold their home at 1744 Irving St. to David and Emily Morgan, of Sarasota, for $637,000. Built in 1915, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2016.

The Uplands

Jason and Alisa Bennett, of Osprey, sold their home at 441 Parkview Drive to Richard Judd, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,445 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2002.

One Watergate

Jennifer Gridley and Patrick Iselin, trustees, sold the Unit 7-E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Guy Tomsyck, of Spring, Texas, for $530,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,500 in 1988.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Meredith Forgosh and Michael Edelman sold their Unit 405 condominium at 5430 Eagles Point Circle to A. Paul Blanco and Carol Blanco, trustees, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in 2011.

Indian Beach

Antonio Pinelli, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3926 Bay Shore Road to William and Nancy Finley, of Richmond, Va., for $439,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2004.

South Gate

Allison Werner, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3340 Tanglewood Drive to Marisa and Jaime Anast, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Joshua Davis, of Nokomis, sold his home at 2426 Wisteria St. to Ryan and Amanda Moseley, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2017.

Phil Falcone, trustee, of Warminster, Pa., sold the home at 3817 Villa Franca Ave. to Robert Duncan, of Palmetto, for $260,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,100 in 2013.

The Landings

Charles and Michelle Cooper sold their home at 1757 Pine Harrier Circle to Erica Zampol and Tiffany Pitre-Zampol, of Sarasota, for $419,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,000 in 2002.

Bayview Homes

Linda Morgenlander, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 5400 Eagles Point Circle to Keri Dwyer and John Chercorski, of Bayonne, N.J., for $400,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Alinari

Eugene Rosmanyshyn, of Hamburg, N.Y., sold his Unit 910 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to PVHS Real Estate Inc. for $390,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2007.

Dolphin Tower

Robert Wermelskirchen, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 14D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Stephen Coppa, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Lee and Anne Forman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7476 Mariana Drive to Troy Taulbee and Elizabeth Matej, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2008.

Timothy and Pamela Courounis, of Barnstead, N.H., sold their home at 7219 Bounty Drive to Kelly McGraw, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2014.

Huntington Pointe

Gus and Barbara Agustin, of Arlington Heights, Ill., sold their home at 4182 Hearthstone Drive to Ziva Ben-Herut, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $340,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Restful Pines

Sally Trout, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3264 Restful Way to Roger and Shirley Ryll, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,454 square feet of living area.

Addition to Vamo

Wayne and LeAnna Miller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1737 Mova St. to Brandy Mayhew, of Estero, for $305,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,478 square feet of living area.

Ashley Oaks

Barbara Yochum, of Sarasota, and Patricia Napier, of Nicholasville, Ky., trustees, sold the home at 3220 Woodberry Lane to Thomas Canelakes, of Sarasota, for $296,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Robin Starr, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 209 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Martha Carey, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2003.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Anthony and Michelle Gabriel sold their home at 2011 Outer Drive to Thanh Quang Le, of Sarasota, for $262,00. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,490 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Riegel’s Landing

Sandy and Patricia Deichman, of Logansport, Ind., sold their home at 5727 Riegels Point Road to John and Amy Rotche, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2004.

Marina Del Sol

Keith Gillies and Eva Gillies, trustees, of Colts Neck, N.J., sold the Unit E-52 condominium at 1310 Old Stickney Point Road to Tod and Diane Luppen, of Bettendorf, Iowa, for $1.2 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,195,000 in 2004.

Jamaica Royale

Scott and Anna Mulcahy, of Webster, N.Y., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Paul Stephens Group LLLC for $868,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2015.

Siesta Gulf View

Michael Lofino and Barbara Gigante, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 606 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Constantine and J. Renee Stratos, of Sarasota, for $776,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area.

Bay Island Park

Patricia Jo Stolberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3455 Anglin Drive to Amy Fisher, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 1976.

Polynesian Gardens

Paula Lewandowski, of Brookfield, Wis., sold her Unit N-1 condominium at 1266 Moonmist Circle to Craig and Andrea Kleiver, of Siesta Key, for $499,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2002.

Island Reef

Michael and Sally Woodall sold their Unit 501 condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Steven and Kelly West, of Belleville, Ill., for $415,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 1989.

Beachaven Apartments

John Cave and Jan Cave, trustees, of Tewksbury, Mass., sold the Unit 8 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Deverie Aten, of Winter Park, for $375,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1987.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Donald and Stephanie Donnelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3653 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Katon and Sara Floyd, of Sarasota, for $793,500. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2015.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Kenneth and Lois Seropian, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3882 Spyglass Hill Road to John and Jodi Fleming, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Dawn Donoghue, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3756 Torrey Pines Way to Gerald and Barbara Morelli, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,133 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2012.

Turtle Rock

Frank and Adelaide Reda, of Holmdel, N.J., sold their home at 4796 Sweetmeadow Circle to Thomas and Laurie Stumpek, of Pittsfield, Mass., for $430,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,277 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2012.

Lee Ann Wrisley, of Plano, Texas, sold the home at 5160 Far Oak Circle to Judith West, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2004.

Nancy Shea, Laura Cardarelli, Michael Cardarelli and Courtney Cardarelli Rogers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4820 Hanging Moss Lane to Steven Sheppard and Richard Harrison, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2003.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Eugene Burrell, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9520 Hawksmoor Lane to Michael Brown and Tina Rackliff Brown, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,800 in 1994.

Villagewalk

Paul Bradley sold the home at 5388 Davini St. to Long Pham and Isabelle Lan Huynh, of Sarasota, for $283,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Candace Bartlett, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5376 Cambiago St. to Shawna Turner, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,800 in 2004.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Charles and Carol Pulvino, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2228 condominium at 9470 High Gate Drive to Carla Luberto and Dominic Luberto, trustees, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2001.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Rosemary Sampias, trustee, of Naperville, Ill., sold the Unit 1401 condominium at 4514 Streamside Court to Riccardo Erbacci, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2006.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

Offerpad LLC sold the home at 810 Oak Briar Lane to Robert Labedzki, of Osprey, for $410,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Bay Street Village

Byron and Renee Bestpitch, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 172 Explorer Drive to Michelle Campbell, of Osprey, for $263,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,100 in 2016.

Michael Stoloff, of Millburn, N.J., sold his Unit 102 condominium at 121 Navigation Circle to Marta and Carlos Saramago, of Nokomis, for $260,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Idleberg Ranches

Camille Clarke sold her home at 1240 Connemaral Circle to Adam and Andrea Schroeder, of Nokomis, for $520,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Mission Estates

Ronald and Joan Jeannette, of Nashville, Tenn., sold their home at 2278 Sonoma Drive to Philip and Margie Dussault, of Nokomis, for $484,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $639,000 in 2005.

Calusa Lakes

Nancy Rencis and Nancy Beane, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2190 Muskogee Trail to Alan Miller and Veronica Miller Torrey, of San Ramon, Calif., for $449,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,000 in 2014.

Sorrento Woods

Barbara Flynn and Claude Posilovich, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1145 Sorrento Woods to Matthew Hinshaw, of Nokomis, for $299,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 1997.

Mission Valley Estates

Lucas Congdon and Helen Finnegan-Congdon, of Osprey, sold their home at 400 Percheron Circle to Chameleon Ventures LLC for $275,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2017.