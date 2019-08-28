If you could "Imagine" that the 1960s are back, then "I'm a Believer."

The Exchange consignment shop on Orange Avenue has two modern paintings in its shop that might make a Baby Boomer's heart skip down Abbey Road.

"Solar Flare," a painting by Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, and "Imagine," a six-foot tall painting of John Lennon by Michael Israel, are ready to be scooped up by lovers of 1960s pop culture.

Prices? "Imagine" is $6,024.95 and "Solar Flare" is $2,524.95.

For the record, that groovy 1960s sports car, the Jaguar XKE, retailed for about $5,600 in 1964.