70 years of wedded bliss

On March 7, 1948, Aaron and Doris Cushman said I do.

The part-time Grand Bay residents met at the University of Illinois after Aaron served as a pilot in World War II. In 1950, Aaron was recalled for duty and the family moved to Texas, where Doris stayed with their three kids. Eventually, the family moved to Highland Park, Ill. The Cushmans have nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Seventy years later, the Cushmans share a secret to their success.

“I believe a successful marriage is give and take,” Doris Cushman said. “You have to be willing to put your husband or partner first and he has to be the same way. He has to put his wife first, and it blends into a beautiful marriage.”