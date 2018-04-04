6899 Gulf of Mexico Drive sells for $6.8 million

A home in Tramonto Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph and Mary Harkins, of Belle Harbor, N.Y., sold their home at 6899 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Katharine Hylbert, of Longboat Key, for $6.8 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,851 square feet of living area.

Shipman’s Addition

Clyde and Rose Alstrom sold their home at 723 Jungle Queen Way to Frank Fanto, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,641 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

David Cohen, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 513 Yawl Lane to Edward Roche, of Holliston, Mass., for $1.15 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $754,000 in 2013.

St. Armands Towers

Mary Jacobs, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 83 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Linda and Jonathan Lewin, of Atlanta, for $740,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2001.

Patricia Clifford sold her Unit 82 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John Sturges, of Fitchburg, Wis., for $715,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 1991.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Eleanor Pugliesi, trustee, and Frank Pugliesi sold the Unit 3303 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Lynda Arrimour, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., for $722,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 1997.

The Castillian

Mary Isaacs, of Lexington, Ky., sold her Unit 105 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to RDG Castillian Holdings I LLC for $605,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2006.

Casa Del Mar

Jack Martin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 15-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JAL 2018 Inc. for $565,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1996.

Beachplace

BP 104 LLC sold the Unit 104 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JMCK Investments LLC for $533,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2006.

Windward Bay

Barbara Fox and Ellis Toonkel, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., sold their Unit PH1 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donald and Frances Warth, of Cumming, Ga., for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2016.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Thomas Barnum and Jennifer Redding, of Alva, sold their home at 660 Russell St. to Thomas Palazzolo and Adrianne Palazzolo, trustees, of New Port Richey, for $480,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2011.

Fairway Bay

Dean Hopkins, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold the Unit 231 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Bruce and Jean Grussing, of Excelsior, Minn., for $455,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2012.

Lido Ambassador

Ernest and Lisa Preston, of Bayport, N.Y., sold their Unit 304 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Richard and Lisa Ade, of Portsmouth, N.H., for $420,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,400 in 2015.

Whitney Beach

John and Barbara Sandford, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 326 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Timmerman and Michelle Phillips-Timmerman, of Parrish, for $420,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 936 square feet of living area.

Embassy Villa

Evelina Pasetti, trustee, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to LidoRanch.com LLC for $372,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,060 square feet of living area.

Longboat Harbour

Patrick and Tara Kroger, trustees, of Versailles, Ky., sold the Unit 201 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Daniel and Judith Miller, of Blairstown, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2013.

Yves Baumgartner and Marie Fikus Baumgartner, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Brian and Janis Shea, of Newtown, Pa., for $310,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Janet Herron, of Winter Park, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Dale and Jennifer Mellor-Clark, for $265,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2013.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Robert Smith and Mary-Lloyd Smtih, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 714 Spanish Drive S. to Karl and Lisa Ausserlechner, of Harwich, Mass., for $325,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2016.