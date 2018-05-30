5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive sells for $7 million

A home on Longboat tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 5050 GMD Invest Ltd. sold the home at 5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Mayleben, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $7 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,578 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Elaine Coulter, of Kasson, Minn., sold the home at 590 Golf Links Lane to James and Mary Elizabeth Delaney, of Longboat Key, for $3.45 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,053 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

The Trico Foundation sold the home at 216 Bird Key Drive to Brenda Dykgraaf, of Windermere, for $2.6 million. Built in 1961, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 1993.

Ivan and Evan Pivko sold their home at 319 Bird Key Drive to Ronnie Weade, of Sarasota, for $1,435,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2008.

Wesley and Rachel Campbell sold their home at 465 Partridge Circle to Michael and Rebecca Royer, of Sarasota, for $790,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $780,000 in 2014.

Queens Harbour

Joakim Norberg and Camilla Hildebrand, of Lidingo, Sweden, sold their home at 3548 Fair Oaks Lane to Tammy Matecun and Eugene Matecun Jr., trustees, of Hudson, Ohio, for $1,621,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2014.

John Ringling Estates

Sarasota Main Street Realty LLC sold two properties at 76 S. Washington Drive to 76 S Washington LLC for $1,514,000. The first property was built in 1920, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,880 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1920, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.5 million in 2008.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Richard Gazala and Michael Gazala, trustees, of Boston, sold the Unit B-507 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Roberto and Julia Jimenez, of Kennesaw, Ga., for $975,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 1998.

Longboat Key Towers

Kevin and Danielle Mauger, of N. Wales, Pa., sold their Unit S-403 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Eva and Donald Miller, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 in 2016.

Fairway Bay

James and William Rotenberg, trustees, of Bronxville, N.Y., sold the Unit 657 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Michael and Janet McHugh, of Indianapolis, for $750,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2011.

Promenade

John Bradbury, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 206 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alan Mitchell, of Longboat Key, for $685,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2007.

St. Judes Drive

Gordon and Camille Conrad, of Champions Gate, sold their home at 784 St. Judes Drive N. to Marilyn Tost, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $636,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2003.

Beachplace

Marilyn Getchell sold her Unit 603 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edward Tannebaum and Janice Tannebaum, trustees, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., for $598,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 1999.

The Privateer North

Agnes Peterson and Klara Szilagyi, of Stamford, Conn., sold their Unit 305 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Ernie and Lisa Preston, of Bayport, N.Y., for $555,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2016.

Sands Point

David Kaplan, of Palm Beach, sold his Unit 223 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Anthony and Marybeth DiNallo, of Clifton Park, N.Y., for $540,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2001.

Lido Regency

Marlene Salkin, trustee, sold the Unit 12-A condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sam Malmoud Ghalieh, of Sarasota, for $521,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,400 in 1980.

Longbeach

Seth and Kathleen McGowan, of Englewood, N.J., sold their home at 6989 Longboat Drive S. to Oakley Properties LLC for $507,800. Built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2011.

Bayview Estates

Nancy Moskow, of Trinity, and Cathryn Moskow, of Providence, R.I., sold their home at 518 Bayview Drive to James and Erica Simpkins, of Lakeland, for $500,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2010.

Banyan Bay Club

Idalea Rubin, of Sun City Center, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 5260 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #403 LLC for $268,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.