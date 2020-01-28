49ers otter win in Miami, Mote residents predict

According to Pippi and Huck, the San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bow LIV over the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Miami.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's three otters, including Jane, who picked the Chiefs, put their best foot forward in picking the winner of the human sports game. Typically, manatees Hugh and Buffet make the selections, but since their habitat is under renovation, the otters stepped up this year. Buffet has had the better picks, going 10-2, while Buffet has just 6-6.

Mote marine biologists used target training with the North American river otters to get them to make their picks. Come Feb. 1, we'll see who was right.