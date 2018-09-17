 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Sep. 19, 2018 6 hours ago

40 years of memories

The Longboat Observer is working on a special 40th anniversary issue, and we want to hear your memories.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Observer is getting ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special issue Oct. 18. As part of this edition, we’re looking for readers’ favorite Observer memories. Were you featured in a story? Did your photo make the front page? Did our April Fools’ edition trick you? Let us know your favorite Observer memories so we can possibly include them in our anniversary edition. Email memories to Katie Johns at [email protected].

 

Turtle Tracks

Sept. 9-15

                       2018       2017

Nests                 0            0

False Crawls     0            0

Total as of Sept. 15

                        2018        2017

Nests                 993       1285

False Crawls   1003      1158

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

