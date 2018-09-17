40 years of memories

The Longboat Observer is getting ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special issue Oct. 18. As part of this edition, we’re looking for readers’ favorite Observer memories. Were you featured in a story? Did your photo make the front page? Did our April Fools’ edition trick you? Let us know your favorite Observer memories so we can possibly include them in our anniversary edition. Email memories to Katie Johns at [email protected].

Turtle Tracks

Sept. 9-15

2018 2017

Nests 0 0

False Crawls 0 0

Total as of Sept. 15

2018 2017

Nests 993 1285

False Crawls 1003 1158