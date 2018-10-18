4-foot spiders crawl toward Lakewood Ranch

If you are afraid of spiders, you may want to avoid the intersection of Lena Road and State Road 70.

Just north of the intersection, two 4-foot-tall spiders creep ominously across the building wall and front yard of Lakewood Ranch Endodontics.

Dr. Craig Duerson said he got them from Home Depot last year.

“I thought the spiders matched the building,” Duerson said of his selection.

He said he just likes Halloween and couldn’t resist putting them out.

“You get to be a kid,” he said of the holiday. “You don’t have to grow up.”

He said the yard of his home in St. Petersburg is decorated like a graveyard with werewolves.