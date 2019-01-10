2nd location of Beach Bistro planned for condo project

Owner Sean Murphy plans to bring a version of his famous Beach Bistro restaurant to Sarasota in 2020.

Famous for decades on Anna Maria Island, Beach Bistro was selected as the on-site restaurant for BLVD., a luxury condo complex under construction in the Rosemary District. Remaining inventory of the residential units are priced from $1.9 million

Beach Bistro's second location is expected to open when the condo tower is completed, likely in early 2020. The Anna Maria restaurant is consistently among Zagat’s “Top Restaurants in America’’ and is a member of Florida Trend’s Golden Spoon Hall of Fame.

According to a news release, Beach Bistro will follow the lead of the original location’s menu while adding newer selections.

A full bar is part of the design, and patrons will have the option of personal bottle storage in the Bistro’s “Wine Attic.”

“BLVD will be the exciting new entrance to downtown Sarasota,’’ Murphy said. “We’ll have a perfect location, right at the front door to everything Sarasota offers.”