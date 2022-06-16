2023 US Masters Swimming Summer National Championship coming to Sarasota

Rowing is not the only water sport to think of Sarasota as a championship destination.

U.S. Masters Swimming announced Thursday that the 2023 USMS Summer National Championship will come to the city Aug. 2–6, 2023, at the Selby Aquatic Center. The event is one of two national championships that USMS will hold in 2023; the spring championships will be held April 27–30 in Irvine, California. The two events are expected to draw more than 3,000 athletes combined.

The Selby Aquatic Center has previously hosted the 2013 Pan American Masters Championships, multiple YMCA Masters National Swimming Championships and the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open Championships. It is currently undergoing upgrades to its pool liner and scoreboard as well as mechanical and timing equipment improvements.

The 2023 USMS Summer National Championship will be hosted by the Sarasota Sharks swim team, Visit Sarasota and Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to host our first USMS national championship,” Sarasota Sharks CEO Brent Arckey said in a release. “Swimmers will get to enjoy both a fast and fun meet just a few miles away from the top beach in the U.S. and spend time in a host city home to amazing shopping and dining opportunities.”