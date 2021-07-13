2021 US Youth Soccer Nationals needs volunteers

The 2021 US Youth Soccer National Championships are coming to the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch from July 20 to July 25 and you can be a part of the festivities.

PSC and the Bradenton Area Sports Commission are looking for volunteers for the event, specifically volunteer check-in staff, field marshals and scorekeepers.

Check-in staffers must be 21 or older. Duties include signing the in and out forms of volunteers and referring them to the proper areas of the field as well as answering general questions from spectators.

Field marshals must be 21 or older. Duties include watching a set area of fields as extra help, making sure players, coaches and spectators practice safe distancing and clean up after themselves.

Scorekeepers must be 16 or older. Duties include posting the score of an assigned game to the scoreboard via a tablet provided by the event.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the event's Sign Up Genius page. For more information on the championships, visit usyouthsoccer.org.