East County Monday, May 10, 2021 22 hours ago

2021 Dick Vitale Gala raises $6.5 million for cancer research

The 16th annual event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The 2021 Dick Vitale Gala final fundraising numbers are in, and they are large. 

The gala raised $6.5 million for The V Foundation for Cancer Research, specifically pediatric cancer. 

“I am ecstatic over the support we have received during this challenging year,” Vitale said in a release. “We are proud to have hosted some big-time celebrities and honorees. On behalf of my team at Mary Kenealy Events and my wife Lorraine, I can’t tell you how appreciative we are of so many people that help kids battling cancer."

The gala has now raised more than $40 million for cancer research over its 16 years. 

This year’s event honored former University of Notre Dame women’s basketball Coach Muffet McGraw, University of Florida football Coach Dan Mullen, Auburn University Men’s basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt.

