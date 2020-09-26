2020 General Election Candidates

Meet the candidates.
Click the names below to view candidates' responses to our questionnaires.
Federal
U.S. House of Representatives
District 16
- Vern Buchanan
- Margaret Good
District 17
- Allen Ellison (DEM)
- Theodore Murray (NPA)
- Greg Steube (REP)
State
Florida Senate
District 23
- Joe Gruters (REP)
- Robert Kaplan (NPA)
- Katherine Norman (DEM)
Florida House of Representatives
District 71
- Andy Mele (DEM)
- Will Robinson (REP)
District 72
- Drake Buckman (DEM)
- Fiona McFarland (REP)
District 73
- David Reeves Fairey (DEM)
- Tommy Gregory (REP)
District 74
- James Buchanan (REP)
- Lisa Stortstrom (DEM)
Sarasota County
County Commission
District 1
- Mike Moran (REP)
- Mark Pienkos (DEM)
Charter Review Board
District 1
- Kennedy Legler (REP)
- Krista Lohr (DEM)
District 1 (two-year term)
- Alexandra Coe (REP)
- Walter Gilbert (NPA)
District 2
- Ray Collins (REP)
- Doreen Dupont (DEM)
District 3
- Mary Ellen Palermo (DEM)
- David Samuel (REP)
District 4
- Wilson Pava (DEM)
- Scott Williams (REP)
District 5
- Anthony "Tony" Dunbar (DEM)
- Elaine Miller (REP)
Hospital Board At Large
Seat 1
- Sharon Wetzler DePeters (REP)
- Everett "Bud" Weber (NPA)
Seat 2
- Tramm Hudson (REP)
- Laurie Kreindler (DEM)
Seat 3
- Finolia Idahosa (DEM)
- Britt Riner (REP)
Hospital Board Central District
Seat 1
- Sarah Lodge (REP)
- Vicki Lynn Nighswander (DEM)
City Commission
District 1
- Kyle Scott Battie
- Willie Charles Shaw
District 2
District 3
Manatee County
County Commission
District 1
- James A Satcher III (REP)
- Dominique Shauntel Brown (DEM)
District 3
- Matthew Bower (NPA)
- Kevin Van Ostenbridge (REP)
District 5
- Vanessa Baugh (REP)
- Carol Ann Felts (write-in)
- Christopher Gilbert (write-in)
District 7, At-Large
- George Kruse (REP)
- Thomas Whitten Dell (write-in)
County Court Judge
Group 4
School Board
District 3
- Mary Foreman
- Dave "Watchdog" Miner
Supervisor of Elections
- Mike Bennett (REP)
- Charles Williams Jr (DEM)
Lakewood Ranch CDD 5
Seat 2
- Steven Peters
- Glenda Robertson
Lakewood Ranch CDD 6
Seat 4
- Sandra Keenan
- Clarissa Moore
Tara CDD
Seat 2
- Richard Lurk
- Peyton Phillips