Sarasota Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020 5 hours ago

2020 General Election Candidates

Meet the candidates.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Click the names below to view  candidates' responses to our questionnaires.

Federal

U.S. House of Representatives

District 16

  • Vern Buchanan
  • Margaret Good

District 17

  • Allen Ellison (DEM)
  • Theodore Murray (NPA)
  • Greg Steube (REP)

State

Florida Senate

District 23

  • Joe Gruters (REP)
  • Robert Kaplan (NPA)
  • Katherine Norman (DEM)

Florida House of Representatives

District 71

  • Andy Mele (DEM)
  • Will Robinson (REP)

District 72

  • Drake Buckman (DEM)
  • Fiona McFarland (REP)

District 73

  • David Reeves Fairey (DEM)
  • Tommy Gregory (REP)

District 74

  • James Buchanan (REP)
  • Lisa Stortstrom (DEM)

Sarasota County

County Commission

District 1

Charter Review Board

District 1

  • Kennedy Legler (REP)
  • Krista Lohr (DEM)

District 1 (two-year term)

District 2

District 3

  • Mary Ellen Palermo (DEM)
  • David Samuel (REP)

District 4

  • Wilson Pava (DEM)
  • Scott Williams (REP)

District 5

  • Anthony "Tony" Dunbar (DEM)
  • Elaine Miller (REP)

Hospital Board At Large

Seat 1

Seat 2

  • Tramm Hudson (REP)
  • Laurie Kreindler (DEM)

Seat 3

  • Finolia Idahosa (DEM)
  • Britt Riner (REP)

Hospital Board Central District

Seat 1

City Commission

District 1

  • Kyle Scott Battie
  • Willie Charles Shaw

District 2

District 3

Manatee County

County Commission

District 1

District 3

  • Matthew Bower (NPA)
  • Kevin Van Ostenbridge (REP)

District 5

  • Vanessa Baugh (REP)
  • Carol Ann Felts (write-in)
  • Christopher Gilbert (write-in)

District 7, At-Large

County Court Judge

Group 4​

School Board

District 3

Supervisor of Elections

  • Mike Bennett (REP)
  • Charles Williams Jr (DEM)

Lakewood Ranch CDD 5

Seat 2

  • Steven Peters
  • Glenda Robertson

Lakewood Ranch CDD 6

Seat 4

    • Sandra Keenan
    • Clarissa Moore

    Tara CDD

    Seat 2

    • Richard Lurk
    • Peyton Phillips

