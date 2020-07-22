The Observer's 2020 primary election recommendations

This article will be updated with additional recommendations.

Over the next three weeks on this page, the Observer will present its recommendations for the upcoming primary elections. The official election day is Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Many newspapers have discontinued the practice of recommending candidates. We are not following the crowd. We continue to believe that one of the many and important roles of our newspapers is to advocate on the editorial/opinion page — Note: only on the opinion page — for candidates who stand for, first and foremost, individual liberty, the U.S. Constitution, limited government, low taxation and regulation, entrepreneurial capitalism and causes that advance those ideas for individuals and the betterment of the community.

Likewise, to a great extent, we view elections as referenda on the performance of incumbent office holders.

Were they good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

Do their voting records and core values reflect the liberty philosophy of defending and expanding people’s freedom or of expanding government and constricting freedom?

Are they advocates for taxpayers or the government?

Are they individuals of good moral character and values? Are they trustworthy?

These are among the criteria that go into our recommendations.

At the same time that elections are referenda on incumbents, we also believe in candidates who challenge or disrupt the status quo for the right reasons.

We know experience is invaluable. A county commissioner or legislator who has spent four or six years in office is likely to be far more knowledgeable about and effective than a newcomer at navigating government and the world of special-favors politics. But at the same time, incumbents often drift into becoming defenders of the government establishment. We embrace the disrupters who embrace the freedom philosophy and challenge the status quo.

Florida Senate, District 21

Candidates: Jim Boyd; John Manners Houman

This is not a serious race.

Almost two years ago, Boyd completed eight years in the Florida House, representing District 71 (western Manatee County). In his final term, his legislative peers elected him speaker pro-tempore, the second-in-command of the House leadership. You don’t reach that position unless you have demonstrated effective leadership among your fellow lawmakers.

More importantly, Boyd spent his eight years in the House as an advocate for taxpayers — a dependable lawmaker for fiscal restraint and low taxes.

As the owner/CEO of Boyd Insurance and Investment Services in Bradenton, Boyd also worked as an ardent proponent of reforming Florida’s auto insurance laws for consumers. This meant going against Florida’s trial bar and frivolous lawsuits.

Boyd is the third generation of Manatee County Boyds to have served in the Legislature. His grandfather served in the House in 1940s, and his uncle, the late Wilbur Boyd, served in the House and Senate in the 1960s and 1970s. Prior to serving in the Legislature, Boyd was elected to the Palmetto City Council, serving terms as mayor and vice mayor.

Boyd’s opponent, John Manners Houman of Thonotossa in Hillsborough County, is a frequent candidate for state offices, albeit so far unsuccessful. In 2016, he lost to then-Democratic Rep. Daryl Rouson for Senate District 19; in 2018, he lost in the Republican primary to Sen. Tom Lee for Senate District 20.

Just to give you an idea of how lopsided the race, the amount of campaign contributions a candidate raises is a telling indicator: Boyd has raised $272,625; Houman’s contributions total a $2,500 loan from himself.

Suffice it to say, ultimately electing Boyd would be good for all voters — the citizens of District 21 and Florida in general. Given his experience in the House, if elected to the Senate, you can expect Boyd to rise to important leadership positions in the Senate, much like his predecessor, outgoing Senate President Bill Galvano.

We recommend: Jim Boyd

State Attorney

Candidates: Ed Brodsky (incumbent); Lisa Chittaro

When you examine the 300 contributors (and the $165,900) to the campaign of 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky, you can quickly see it is a long list of respected, accomplished people from all across Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto counties — business owners, sheriffs, retired sheriffs, mayors and Democrats.

They would not support Brodsky if they did not believe he deserved or earned their trust.

Brodsky has spent virtually all of his 28-year legal career as a prosecutor in the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s office. With this election, he is seeking his third four-year term as the state attorney and chief prosecutor for the three-county circuit, overseeing 160 employees and $17 million budget.

What matters most to voters, though, is Brodsky and his office’s success in helping law enforcement keep the region safe. In the past five years, the total crime rate in Sarasota County has dropped each year; in Manatee, four of the past five years.

What’s more, Brodsky and his office, the region’s law enforcement departments, 12th Circuit judges and numerous regional not-for-profit organizations have been among Florida’s leaders creating programs that help addicts, homeless, mentally ill and veterans rather than overcrowd county jails.

Brodsky has a respected and qualified opponent in the primary, Lisa Chittaro. She served 15 years with Brodsky as an assistant state attorney. But if elections are indeed referenda on incumbents’ performance and results, Brodsky has delivered what voters want: a state attorney who enforces the rule of law forcefully and fairly and who pursues innovative programs and strategies with other branches of the legal system to help, rather than merely house, those in need.

We recommend: Ed Brodsky

Manatee County Judge, Group 4

Candidates: Melissa Gould; Connie Mederos Jacobs; Chris Pratt; Kristy Guy Zinna

Voting for judges is often a puzzle for voters. Such is the case for the Manatee County Judge, Group 4 position.

Judicial candidates cannot take a stand on contentious issues; they are careful to show bias. So the candidates all say the same thing: They will be fair and impartial and follow the law. You take them at their word. But how do your really know?

Then you look at experience. As lawyers, have they spent enough time in the courtroom and handled a wide enough variety of lawsuits to give them the breadth of experience and judgment they will encounter and need as a judge?

In this case, Manatee voters are fortunate to have four well-rounded lawyers — in and out of the courtroom — vying for the seat. At the same time, you can say voters are somewhat unfortunate: It’s a tough choice.

All four candidates have strong, long-time local family roots and admirable records of volunteerism in the community — examples: Habitat for Humanity (Connie Mederos Jacobs); delivering groceries to elderly during the pandemic (Melissa Gould); Manatee Tiger Bay board (Kristy Guy Zinna); former little league umpire (Chris Pratt).

Likewise, together they have logged 90 years of courtroom experience in misdemeanor and felony crime cases, family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, animal cruelty, elder law and personal injury law to have the knowledge and wisdom required of a judge. Mederos Jacobs and Pratt have been practicing 30 and 34 years, respectively, while Gould and Zinna each has been practicing 12 years.

To be sure, there’s a difference between 30 and 12 years in the courtroom. But when we called on lawyers, judges and law enforcement officials who have seen these candidates in action, the consensus tilted the scales toward Gould and Zinna.

Zinna, who has been in private practice for the past seven years, has served on both sides of the aisle in the courtroom — as a prosecutor and as an assistant public defender in the 12th circuit. In both, she earned a reputation as a committed hard worker.

Gould has spent the past eight years as an assistant state attorney, prosecuting a broad spectrum of misdemeanor and felony cases. Prior to the state attorney’s office, Gould also gained experience in Michigan in civil litigation, with business and contract law, consumer protection, employee discrimination and professional malpractice.

The difference between Gould and Zinna? This is what we repeatedly heard: Gould has the edge — “the legal intellect, always prepared, committed.” But it’s not just her courtroom experience, we were told. Gould earned a Master of Law from the University of Cambridge in England, and prior to moving to Bradenton, she taught family and constitutional law at Oakland University in Michigan.

We recommend: Melissa Gould