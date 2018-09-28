2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta continues through weekend at Nathan Benderson Park

The World Rowing Masters Regatta will continue through the weekend at Nathan Benderson Park, starting at 8 a.m. each day.

Day one saw multiple area rowers take home medals, including Sarasota Crew's Anne Marichal winning the Women's D 1x Final (2:00.046). Marichal was also part of the Crew's Women's E 4x Final win (1:51.626), alongside Diane Desmery, Beverley Gallie and Cheryl Burke.

The Sarasota Scullers' Laura Corbett-Brown won the Women's A 1x Final (1:57.850) and the Women's C 2x Final (1:48.158) with teammate Karen Wiegandt. The pair then won the Women's B 4x Final (1:43.678) with help from members of Georgia's Peachtree City Rowing Club, Megan Gradek and Olwen Huxley.

Friday and Saturday will feature a full slate of all races and events, while Sunday will focus on Mixed events. Races start at 8 a.m. each day.