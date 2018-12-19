2018: Top 10 real estate transactions

Lido

Scott Ramsey, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1219 Westway Drive to Alan Jay Wildstein Family Ltd. Partnership for $7 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.35 million in 2012.

Longboat

5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive Invest Ltd. sold the home at 5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Mayleben, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $7 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,578 square feet of living area.

Longboat

Ralph and Sheri Trine, of Angola, Ind., sold their home at 5060 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Centrem LLC for $6.88 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2009.

Tramonto Estates

Joseph and Mary Harkins, of Belle Harbor, N.Y., sold their home at 6899 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Katharine Hylbert, of Longboat Key, for $6.8 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,851 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

1483923 Ontario Ltd. sold the home at 622 S. Owl Drive to Henry and Dawn Duques, of Sarasota, for $5.6 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,355 square feet of living area.

Aria

John Harned Jr., trustee, of Windermere, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 2251 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stuart and Valarie Ross, of Longboat Key, for $5.4 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4,593,900 in 2016.

The Beach Residences

Betty Barrett sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Christopher and Jane Tutoki, of Sarasota, for $5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485 million in 2005.

Longboat

David and Marcia Gutridge, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 5080 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vincent and Lisa Macciocchi, of W. Chester, Ohio, for $4.75 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,898 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Gay Daniel, trustee, of N. Barrington, Ill., sold the home at 125 N. Warbler Lane to Ralph Cotran, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $3,965,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.6 million in 2015.

Longboat Key Club

Maurice and Carolyn Cunniffe sold their Units C-704 and D-705 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Alain and Helene Lebleu, of Longboat Key, for $3.9 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 5,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $5.5 million in 2017.