Columnist ready for 2018's opening tip

I don’t know about you, but I always feel refreshed at the beginning of a new year.

Even though New Year’s resolutions are meaningless (you can make them at any time, you know), there’s something about starting a new calendar that feels like a reset button. That feeling will quickly fade as the reality of the world hits you, of course, but it’s nice while it lasts.

In that spirit, I want to run down the 2018 area sports happenings that get my heart racing, send electricity through my bones, or whatever your favorite phrase expressing excitement might be.

It starts with what I said last week were my favorite events of 2017: Braden River High football vs. Venice High. The football schedules won’t be released for months, so I don’t know when this game will be played, but you can bet I’ll be there.

Venice loses its two top offensive players, dual-threat quarterback Bryce Carpenter and wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh. They also lose star cornerback Jeremy Trebbles. Scoring against Venice hasn't been a problem for the Pirates. But with Carpenter and Heiligh gone, the Braden River defense might fare better. The Pirates do lose cornerback Tyrone Collins and defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw to the universities of Missouri and Michigan, but linebacker Zac Smith, a University of Miami commit, is back, and he’ll make sure the defense’s front seven remains strong.

Offensively, the Pirates return quarterback Bryan Gagg, wide receiver/running back Knowledge McDaniel and running back Camaron White, among others, so there shouldn’t be any worries. Even if there were, offensive coordinator Eric Sanders could make his playbook work with anyone.

Another event I can't wait to see is the NCAA Division I, II and III Women’s Rowing Championships, which run from May 23-27. It’s not the World Rowing Championships, but it’s a big deal, and I bet there will be rowers from our area competing for the top prize in the collegiate sport. The Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Inc., did a phenomenal job putting on the WRC in September. I can’t wait to see how the Nathan Benderson Park caretakers top themselves in 2018.

As a baseball kid myself, I’m looking forward to the spring, in particular to covering the Lakewood Ranch High softball team and The Out-of-Door Academy baseball team, two programs on the rise with the capability to make a move in the playoffs. I can't wait for Feb. 12, softball’s opening day, and Feb. 19, baseball’s opener, to get here soon enough.

Outside of any one event, I will make the effort to meet more of our readers in 2018, whether that’s at a basketball game or the local bar. Feel free to introduce yourselves and tell me how much you liked (or disliked) something I’ve written, or pitch me a story. My job is to make sure everyone’s tale is heard.

Alright, I can’t resist being hokey, so here’s one resolution before I go. I’m going to write something weirder than the “day in the life of a mascot” column. I don’t know when, or how, but this is my pledge to you.

I won’t let you down.