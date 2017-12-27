2017 East County High 5 Moments

1 — Braden River Middle eighth-grader Conner Dutting-Morrell won the 2017 Rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series Championship Nov. 25.

2 — Former Lakewood Ranch girls basketball star LaDazhia Williams signed with the University of South Carolina Feb. 1.

3 — Former Lakewood Ranch pitcher Seth McGarry, now of the Single-A Clearwater Threshers, was named to the Florida State League’s 2017 Year-End All-Star team Aug. 29.

4 — Lakewood Ranch resident Matt Bertrand won the Dunes 100-mile ultra-marathon Feb. 25 at Jupiter’s Jonathan Dickinson Park, finishing in 21 hours, 40 minutes and 55 seconds.

5 — Braden River girls swimming sophomore Kate Walker won the 50 freestyle (25.45) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.37) Oct. 7 at the Tri-County Championships in Sarasota.