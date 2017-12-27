2017: Best of Black Tie

It’s been a busy year, but this rookie-turned-events-guru now knows how to keep up with the hectic calendar guiding the Sarasota social scene.

This year, we attended 228 events — but who’s counting? The long social season is worth it, because the money raised at these events is bettering the lives of people in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and sometimes even outside Florida and the U.S. (looking at you, Share Care Global and its Evening in India Gala).

We all love dressing up and/or looking at the gorgeous gowns and sometimes even more beautiful shoes worn to these grand affairs (we’re only human, after all). But beyond the glamorous fashions lies the true soul of the black tie scene — intensely generous individuals who will do whatever it takes to make sure they leave an impact on their community.

That impact is felt every day at local nonprofits that simply could not function at the level they do without the support given from Sarasota philanthropists.

So, grab a glass of Champagne and take a trip back in time with us. Cheers to the best moments of the 2017 black tie season.