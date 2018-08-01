1980s-era Sands Point Road condo sells for $1,275,000

A condominium in Inn on the Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jan Flanzer, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold the Unit 2007 condominium at 210 Sands Point Road to Palladium Capital Investors LLC for $1,275,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,000 in 1982.

Longboat Key

Amye Donnelly and Cecil Bauman, trustees, of Dallas, sold the home at 6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marcel and Deborah Bartley, of Kittery, Maine, for $795,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area.

Seaplace II

James and Anita Hudepohl, of Union, Ky., sold their Unit M1-515-G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leonard and Valerie Guyer, of Longboat Key, for $515,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $497,500 in 2016.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Yusuke Horiguchi and Oya Horiguchi, trustees, sold the Unit 308 condominium at 615 Dream Island Road to Lois Howe, of Longboat Key, for $435,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2003.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Tiana Petie Corp. sold the home at 582 Juan Anasco Drive to Patrick Nudo, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $435,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $73,000 in 1981.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Susan Grandone, of Nokomis, sold her Unit 103 condominium at 450 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Salvatore and Linda Italiano, of Longboat Key, for $430,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2013.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Dominic Pickering, trustee, of Clermont, sold the Unit 522 condominium at 522 Bayport Way to Federal Mortgage Association for $363,100. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2008.

Portobello

Noel Flagg sold the Unit B-303 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Deborah Gerrish, of Murray Hill, N.J., for $349,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area.

Whitney Beach

Dianna Rue, trustee, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 149 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George McDaniell III, of St. Petersburg, for $225,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2000.