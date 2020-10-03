18th Avenue East home in East County tops east Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch area sales at $1.3 million

A home in Bradenton topped all transaction sin this week’s real estate. Diana Hall, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5101 18th Ave. E. to Paul Cella, of Bradenton, for $1.3 million. Built in 1954, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 7,054 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Jill Nugent sold her home at 16131 Daysailor Trail to Fred and Jody Fillah, of Lakewood Ranch, for $950,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,859 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Susan and Kenneth Podor sold their home at 12416 Daisy Place to Dennis Michael Peel and Brenda Ann Peel, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc., sold the home at 9834 Carnoustie Place to Troy Allen Morman and Crystal Lynn Francis, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,528 square feet of living area.

Ashton Tampa Residential LLC sold the home at 9904 Marbella Dr., to Kalixta Janea Nichols, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,694 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,500 in 2017.

Lakewood National

Gary and Jeanine Ostrem, of Bristol, R.I., sold their home at 5629 Arnie Loop to Peter and Lisa Harvey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $650,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $613,300 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing West

Dennis and Linda Smith, trustees, of Leland, N.C., sold the home at 543 Honeyflower Loop to Marc and Holly Parrott, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,900 in 2014.

Wilton Crescent

Edward Allan Block and Sharon Lynne Block, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7873 Wilton Crescent Circle to Donald Charles Hicks and Maureen Hicks, of Pittsburgh, for $560,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Edward and Mary Richardson, of Simsbury, Conn., sold their home at 13954 Siena Loop to Kyle and Chitricka Ferrari, of Lakewood Ranch, for $540,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,690 square feet of living area.

Gabrielle Field Fleischer and Arthur Fleischer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12708 Stone Ridge Place to Catherine Pease, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2012.

Rosedale Highlands

Philip Murray and Marie Egglestone, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5308 97th St. Circle E., to Daniel and Jennifer Hudson, of Bradenton, for $527,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,000 in 2013.

Eaton Place

Carleton Norwood Rowe and Margaret Rowe, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7334 Eaton Court to Wayne and Sandra Geoffrion, of University Park, for $527,400. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2002.

Central Park

Adam Eacher Myara and Yvette Aileen Myara, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11905 Gramercy Park Ave., to Charles Richard Dunn, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $507,600 in 2016.

Patrick Mowbray sold his home at 4607 Seneca Park Trail to Anan Melendez, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,308 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $351,900 in 2014.

Paul and Kim Russo, of Bridgewater, Conn., sold their home at 12252 Longview Lake Circle to Kasey Mactavish, of Bradenton, for $269,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2014.

Robert and Joanne Sobolewski, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11609 Piedmont Park Crossing to Kevin Moran, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,700 in 2013.

Treymore at the Village of Palm Aire

Kenneth Leber III, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4913 Woodhurst Dr., to Leonard and Lucinda Skoglund, of Spring Hill, Tenn., for $503,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,528 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

George Strobel and Barbara Dammann, of Marietta, Ga., sold their home at 15411 Leven Links Place to Dennis and Nancy Sheridan, of Bradenton, for $495,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $476,000 in 2018.

River Club South

David and Josielyn Walker sold their home at 7534 Tori Way to Charles and Theresa Skopp, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2013.

River Club North

Rhonda Cox, of Cookeville, Tenn., sold her home at 6302 Glen Abbey Lane to Todd and Kristen Pierce, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2004.

Arbor Grande

Anna Lorito and Maria-Gilda Lorito, of Ocala, sold their home at 12108 Gannett Place to Cira and Luis Vergara, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Country Meadows

Randy and Gloria Louden, trustees, of Palmetto, sold the home at 831 148th Court N.E., to Robert Lynn Pengilly and Julie Anne Pengilly, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Brookside Estates

Marcelo Augusto Serrano and Fernanda Bizzotto Serrano, of Round Rock, Texas, sold their home at 855 129th St. N.E., to Steven and Stephanie Marshall, of Bradenton, for $442,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2017.

River Point

William and Patricia Wyszomirski, of Ellenton, sold their home at 229 36th St. N.E., to Richard Jay Pahlke and Terrie Louise Pahlke, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,000 in 2018.

Esplanade

Mehdi Atarodian and Magda Daniela Da Silva Atarodian, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5008 Savona Run to Julle and Leland Peltier, of Fleetwood, Pa., for $400,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,100 in 2014.

Magnolia Manor

Luther Crawford and Kris Ella Crawford, of Rogersville, Tenn., sold their home at 6707 24th Ave. E., to Justina Lynn Bonsignore and Kyle John Hall, of Bradenton, for $398,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,500 in 2010.

Edgewater

John Williams Jr., of Bradenton, sold the home at 6519 Windjammer Place to Gregory George Schneider and Jody Elizabeth Schneider, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,500 in 1999.

Summerfield

William Douglas Martin and Susan Ferguson Martin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6598 Meandering Way to Patricia and Bruce Lucken and Stephanie Mottram, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,500 in 2015.

Robert Bowling and Maria Luisa Bowling sold their home at 6317 Blackberry Lane to Justin Mertin and Krista Hill, of Bradenton, for $269,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,400 in 1997.

Andrew and Pamela Eubanks, of Easley, S.C., sold their home at 6419 Fetterbush Lane to Robert and Elizabeth Schwartz, of Brick, N.J., for $259,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,100 in 2016.

Mallory Park

Stephan and Jena Lieb, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11725 Golden Bay Place to Richard and Michele Calabro, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,600 in 2017.

Silverlake

Danielle Lisa Yoder and Kendall Joe Yoder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5235 60th Drive E., to Francois Palancade and Pauline Delobelle, of Bradenton, for $358,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2014.

Clubside at Country Club East

Charles and Ramona Holmes, of Palm City, sold their Unit 22-B condominium at 7547 Divot Loop to Cheryl Metsky, trustee, of St. Augustine, for $347,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Sabal Harbour

Cody Benjamin Davenport and Larae Michelle Davenport sold their home at 4706 Cayo Costa Place to Casey Aaron Crowson and Amber Leigh Crowson, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2015.

Peter John Hobbs and Judith Mary Hobbs, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 4882 Sabal Harbour Dr., to William and Tamara Hanson, of Bradenton, for $299,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2005.

Fairfax

Michael and Darrah McCann, of Parrish, sold their home at 4012 Dover Drive E., to Wendy and Enrique Batista, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,700 in 1995.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

Marvin Marrs and Connie Marrs, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7706 condominium at 7706 Palm Aire Lane to Hollis Church, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2013.

Eagle Trace

Ryan and Carolyn Harkness, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12210 Whisper Lake Dr., to Daniel and Cassandra Mayer, of Escondido, Calif., for $337,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2017.

Mary Hardwick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 1954 Crystal Lake Trail to William and Lis Smidt, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,100 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Thomas and Patricia Ann King, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7546 Ridgelake Circle to Ingrid Catalina Castillo and Laura Ordonez, of St. Petersburg, for $330,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,700 in 2018.

Watercrest

Jay and Apres McLaughlin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 6465 Watercrest Way to Lisa Der Mateosian, trustee, of Chicago, for $308,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2010.

Fairway Six

Mary Pollock, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5704 Doral Dr., to Vaughn Michael Epperson, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for $300,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 2,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2000.

Sylvan Woods

Leonard Najjar, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8306 Sylvan Woods Dr., to Benjamin and Michelle Wasson, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,300 in 1987.

Tara

William and Deborah Murphy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7164 Drewrys Bluff to Maureen and John Wirth, of S. Elgin, Ill., for $299,900. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,845 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in April.

Fairfield

Alexis Kopperman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5443 Fairfield Blvd., to Stanley and Karen Wiel, of Prospect Heights, Ill., for $295,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,900 in 2019.

Kristine Kitchenman, trustee, of Glassboro, N.H., sold the home at 4830 Maymont Park Circle to William Blevins and Lois Blevins, trustees, of Bradenton, for $277,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2018.

Watch at Waterlefe

Alma Fern Soudijn, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 23-C condominium at 9448 Discovery Terrace to Roger Glasgow and Lea Michelle Glasgow, of Medina, Ohio, for $283,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Del Tierra

William Jackman and Ann-Charlotte Ehrling, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 15714 High Bell Place to Anthony Stephon Curtis, of Bradenton, for $282,900. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Steven and Catherine Garcia, trustees, of Wood Dale, Ill., sold the Unit 2801 condominium at 298 Cara Lane to John Fletcher Walton and Karen Elaine Walton, of Coatesville, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Ward Eric Leggitti and Sonia Leggitt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 114 Babbling Brook Run to Thomas and Theresa Ragland, of Sellersburg, Ind., for $252,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Melrose Gardens at Tara

Scot Boice, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7149 Melrose Place to Marc and Pamela Mires, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2012.

Veranda at River Strand

Ronald and Dina DeWeese, trustees, of Rochester Hills, Mich., sold the Unit 1011 condominium at 7205 River Hammock Dr., to James Paul Polak and Lisa Marie Polak, of Independence, Ohio, for $235,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2012.

River Isles

Linda Bull, trustee, of Newaygo, Mich., sold the home at 1613 S. Elmwood Dr., to Laura Pitmon, of Bradenton, for $234,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2009.