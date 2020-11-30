A 17-year-old male was found dead Sunday at 11:49 p.m. after being shot at Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East in East County.

When deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrived, deputies also found a 15-year-old male with shooting injuries. The male was flown to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Detectives said the two victims and four other male suspects who were charged with felony murder had been involved in a previously arranged transaction of marijuana edibles. The Sheriff's Office report said the victims and suspects both drove to Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East and sat in their vehicles when the suspects attempted to rob the victims of the marijuana edibles. Multiple gunshots were fired at the victims.

All four suspects are in custody. The suspects are 21-year-old David Guillermo Consuegra Jr., 21-year-old Hugo Maldonado, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

The families of both victims have invoked Marsy's Law, so names were not released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.