15-year-old arrested in Sarasota County Fair shooting

Sarasota Police on Monday morning reported the arrest of a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting Saturday night at the Sarasota County Fair.

The teen, who police did not further identify, likely knew the 18-year-old victim, police said, adding the incident was believed to have resulted from an altercation between two groups and was not a random shooting. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and was stable following surgery as of the last condition update on Sunday morning.

Video footage from Saturday night at the fair posted on social media depicted moments of panic as fairgoers scrambled for safety.

Genevieve Judge, a spokeswoman for the Sarasota Police, said her agency was working with the Sarasota County Fair Board to ensure safety at the event, which opened Friday and runs through March 28 at the fairgrounds on Fruitville Road.

Judge said the department would increase the presence of uniformed officers at the fair and work with the Fair Board on further security measures.

A private security service was to begin searching bags and using metal-detecting wands on fair patrons before admitting them to the fair.

Police reported the shooting took place around 10 p.m. at the fair.

Additional information on the continuing investigation is likely later in the day.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477), or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.