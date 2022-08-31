10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton

Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton.

A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year.

When complete, the center will include 360-degree access, roll-up doors and yard space, according to Ian Black Real Estate, which handled the sale and will manage leasing. It also will have a 1,000 square feet of office space.

The Sarasota real estate firm says tenants will be able to customize the space to meet their needs, opening it up to a wider pool of potential users.

Matt Kezar, a broker with Ian Black, says there is a “high demand for this type of property, particularly with yard space, to serve local tenants such as plumbers and electricians.”

“Vacancy rates in the retail flex space are incredibly low and the available inventory is often older space that needs updating.”

The investors, 620 Partners, bought the property at 620 67th St. Circle E. for $360,000.

