1-800-Ask-Gary founder Kompothecras charged with DUI

Gary Kompothecras, the founder of 1-800-Ask-Gary and one of the creators of MTV’s “Siesta Key,” was arrested early Thursday and booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of driving under the influence.

The 57-year-old Siesta Key resident posted $500 bond and was released.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Kompothecras was arrested around 2 a.m. after failing a field sobriety test. He was stopped on Interstate 75 near the Manatee River bridge after passing a deputy southbound on the highway. The deputy reported he confirmed the speed of the Porsche via radar at 100 mph.

During the stop, the deputy reported, Kompothecras agreed to take part in field-sobriety tests, but said he had an issue with his foot that might affect his balance.

During a test which involves reciting the alphabet, the deputy reported, "The Defendant stated that he had a Ph.D and knew the alphabet.''

After his arrest, according to the deputy's report, Kompothecras refused a breath sample.

Kompothecras is a producer of MTV’s “Siesta Key,” which features his son as a cast member.

He also founded the lawyer and medical referral service in 1996.