Throwback Thursday: Pine View alumnus uploads digital time capsule

After hearing about the 2012 death of his high school teacher and mentor, 43-year-old Andy Zare reverted back to his 17-year-old self.

As a way to honor the memory of Thomas Krause, a former English and speech teacher at Pine View School, Zare released digitally the videos of his school news channel, allowing alumni and current students to rewind to Pine View in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s — think bowl cuts, acid-washed jeans, Doc Martens boots and Velcro. He rifled through an old storage container and dug out VHS tapes he hadn’t seen since high school, and uploaded the videos to his Vimeo page.

Krause oversaw and directed the show, which he developed with Zare, and together they created the weekly Pine View PrimeTime.

“I wanted to see Mr. Krause like we all remembered,” said Zare, from his home in Los Angeles. “PrimeTime would not have been possible without him.”

Andy Zare and Thomas Krause reflect on the cancellation of Three’s Company and other memories from the ’80s during a Dec. 14, 1989, episode of Pine View PrimeTime.

‘Something different’

Pine View PrimeTime started as a a girls’ middle school basketball game report. Even after staying up all night to piece together the episode, Zare didn’t originally think his sports segment would earn his show a permanent slot on the Pine View morning schedule.

“It started when my dad got a camcorder,” said Zare. After playing around, making home videos and creating school projects, Zare soon earned the reputation for being “that kid who made videos” at the school — a school-sanctioned news program followed.

After the release of his first episode, Zare remembers that he could feel a buzz around campus. There was an immediate response and everyone wanted to be on the new school show.

“People would flood to the camera,” Zare said.

Andy Zare posted more than 50 Pine View PrimeTime videos to Vimeo in 2013.

Originally shy and standoffish, Zare learned to express himself and his talent for video via Pine View PrimeTime. With Krause’s support, he emerged as one of the most popular students on campus.

Beginning his sophomore year, Zare created, filmed, edited and produced episodes of the show with Krause’s help. With the sizeable time commitment, many of the earliest and most primitive of episodes were put together in Zare’s bedroom. By 11th grade, Zare had a stable of fellow newscasters and actors.

“We just wanted to do something different,” said Zare.

With the support of faculty, staff and friends, Pine View PrimeTime evolved into a school course that was offered Zare’s senior year of high school. After individual staff members came up with new ideas and shot different segments, Zare would piece sections together and create an official PrimeTime episode to be aired the following morning. With more tha a dozen contributors, the show produced a wide range of skits, impressions, reports, parodies and competitions.

Throughout the almost three years of producing, Zare and the PrimeTime Staff created more than 60 episodes featuring everything from bowling nights to K-mart, Pine View traditions to school surveys, ‘80s rap to “Hug of the Week” competitions. The team documented their school pride and energy, allowing for the Pine View of the late 80s and early 90s to be available today — 25 years later.

“Every episode of Pine View PrimeTime belongs to Pine View,” Zare said.

Today, Zare lives with his wife and two daughters in Cailfornia. Working with Revelations, actor Morgan Freeman’s production company, he has served as an archivist on a variety projects, such as “The Story of God” and “Through the Wormhole”, both featuring Freeman. He has also produced with NOVA, the National Geographic Channel, the Science Network and the Cooking Channel.

‘The foundation for my future career’

Eric Zitske, who remains in contact with Zare today, joined the PrimeTime production team during his senior year of high school in 1989. Despite his lack of video production experience, he thought the opportunity was too good to turn down.

Erik Zitske went on to pursue a career in filmmaking after Pine View PrimeTime.

“I just jumped in,” the 44-year-old Zitske said.

Describing his Zare as a video Wunderkind, the two students embarked on PrimeTime adventures in an effort to make more entertaining morning episodes for their high school channel.

Throughout his high school TV career, Zitske delivered tongue-in-cheek fashion features, conducted interviews, impersonated Indiana Jones in search of Mr. Potato Head and even performed a musical impression of Don Ho singing “Tiny Bubbles” on Siesta Key Beach.

“There was always editing to do, writing and ideas to brainstorm, costumes or props or set pieces to put together, equipment to learn and camaraderie to share in,” said Zitske.

On the busiest days, Zitske said he would spend more time working on PrimeTime than he did at his job at the local Kmart on South Tamiami Trail. Though in one episode he broadcasted from the store while checking out former Pine View Principal Steve Largo.

Today, Zitske is also independent video production professional responsible for the viral web series “Chad Vader: Day Shift Manager”, among stints as a grip or lighting technician on other features.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but it was the foundation for my future career,” Zitske said.

‘It made me fearless’

“Bittersweet.”

That’s how 43-year-old Sarah Michel described the rediscovery of PrimeTime episodes. Like her other team members, she said that the nostalgic experience was surreal.

Sarah Michel now teaches at the University of Maryland.

Now teaching and working as the Graduate Program Director of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Program at the University of Maryland, Michel said that after watching the videos high school doesn’t seem like it was that long ago.

After moving to Sarasota and adjusting to Pine View as a new student, Michel was excited to join the PrimeTime team in her junior year of high school after Zare, a student in her homeroom, invited her to read the morning announcements.

“Andy was very kind to ask me to participate,” said Michel, remembering the production team and how she became fast friends with a group of talented, funny and caring students.

“We hauled giant video cameras around, edited our footage by hand and used music from cassette tapes to add soundtracks,” she said.

With her co-workers, Michel laughed along as they created surveys, interviews, reports, skits and parodies to entertain their school and, more importantly, themselves. She would often deliver surveys and school updates for PrimeTime, serving as an anchor for Pine View.

“PrimeTime taught me how to tell stories,” said Michel. “It made me fearless.”

‘Big man on campus’

Steve Largo, the recently-retired Pine View principal of 25 years, started his long-term career the same year that PrimeTime began filming.

Steve Largo served as principal of Pine View School for a quarter of a century.

In the three years Zare produced PrimeTime, Largo praised how the show used comedy to tie the school together. He claimed that any mention of the name PrimeTime would bring a smile to any face on campus.

At the mention of PrimeTime and its creators, Largo recalled that the names were blasts from the past. He commented that Zare and Krause were “creative geniuses” who spiced up the morning announcements, delivering a personal and “mini Saturday Night Live” to the school.

There was “very little out of bounds for them,” Largo said, remembering the day his daughter Ashley was born. Moments after delivery, Largo heard a knock on the hospital room door and a PrimeTime reporting team was waiting to meet the new family member and congratulate their principal.

Largo recalls Zare as an equally important figure on campus as the Student Government president or a varsity athlete.

“Andy Zare was the big man on campus,” Largo said. “Andy Zare and his crew.”