 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
June winner: Gordon Silver captured this shot of a bald eagle ready to do some afternoon fishing in a Lakewood Ranch pond.

Your weather and nature photo contest winners

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

June winner: Gordon Silver captured this shot of a bald eagle ready to do some afternoon fishing in a Lakewood Ranch pond.

June winner: JoAnn Schwencke photographed this sunset and driftwood at Beer Can Island.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

June winner: JoAnn Schwencke photographed this sunset and driftwood at Beer Can Island.

June winner: Lou Newman captured this photo of rainbows over Sarasota from the 19th floor of Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

June winner: Lou Newman captured this photo of rainbows over Sarasota from the 19th floor of Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay.

July winner: Sergio Albuquerque photographed this sunset at Longboat Key.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

July winner: Sergio Albuquerque photographed this sunset at Longboat Key.

July winner: Tom McGee photographed these two red-shouldered hawks in Sarasota.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

July winner: Tom McGee photographed these two red-shouldered hawks in Sarasota.

July winner: Pamela Williams photographed this dragonfly at Country Club East in Lakewood Ranch.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

July winner: Pamela Williams photographed this dragonfly at Country Club East in Lakewood Ranch.

August winner: Richard Bottorff captured storm clouds rolling in recently as he walked on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

August winner: Richard Bottorff captured storm clouds rolling in recently as he walked on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

August winner: Phil Stone photographed this swallow-tailed kite as it flies around the hill at Celery Fields just after the grass had been mowed, which disturbed all the insects these kites like to eat.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

August winner: Phil Stone photographed this swallow-tailed kite as it flies around the hill at Celery Fields just after the grass had been mowed, which disturbed all the insects these kites like to eat.

August winner: Sergio Albuquerque captured this photograph of birds taking off from the beach on Longboat Key.

Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 |

August winner: Sergio Albuquerque captured this photograph of birds taking off from the beach on Longboat Key.

Share
Keep track of June, July and August winners here!
by: Observer Staff

Here are our monthly weather and nature photo contest winners for June, July and August! Also see your winning weather photos on our Facebook page!

Each week, we choose one of your nature or weather-related photo to run on our weather page. Each weekly winner is entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card, and those winners' photos are displayed here!

One grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring Inc. (The grand prize winner must own a home in Sarasota County or Manatee County.) 

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

Related Stories