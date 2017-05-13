 Skip to main content
Honorees Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

YMCA recognizes some of Sarasota’s biggest hearts

Co-Chairs Candy Swick, Paul Bowman and Kim Githler with Lynette Mancuso

Co-Chairman James Buchanan with Honorees Sandy and Vern Buchanan

Honorees Betsy Kane-Hartnett and Louis Robison

Co-Chairwoman Candy Swick, Connie McCarthy, Don Kruse and Lisa Iltis

Dave Walker does a glass blowing demonstration during cocktail hour at Golden Hearts: A Celebration of Philanthropy on May 13 at Michael’s On East.

Myrna Band with Hesh and Judy Kulman

Adie and David Rubin

Kelly Rosenberg and Kim Marsella

Elaine and Bill McClure with Sherri and Scott Frieler

Rob and Marla Katz

Michael James White creates a caricature portrait of Jay and Amy Grewal

Robyn Spit and Jessica Warr

Minta Getzen, Chris Jarmul, Honoree Betsy Kane-Hartnett and Michelle Kapreilian

Tammy and Richard Karp

Aaron Herschberger, Bianca Naughton and Beth and Brian Jung

Carol Masio, Craig Kroeger and Jill Gould

Honorees were given heart-shaped awards at Golden Hearts: A Celebration of Philanthropy on May 13 at Michael’s On East.

David Band with Monica and Richard Van Buskirk

Lynette Mancuso and Joy Norwood

The ballroom was adorned with roses at Golden Hearts: A Celebration of Philanthropy on May 13 at Michael’s On East.

Keith Monda, Veronica Brady and Tim Self

Co-Chairs Candy Swick, Paul Bowman and Kim Githler with Lynette Mancuso

The ballroom was adorned with roses at Golden Hearts: A Celebration of Philanthropy on May 13 at Michael's On East.

Shannon McAinch, Keith Quick and Si McAinch

Farhan Majeed and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Guests laugh while playing heads or tails at Golden Hearts: A Celebration of Philanthropy on May 13 at Michael’s On East.

Erin Guzzo, Diana Buchanan, Wendy Merriman and Melissa Lane

Terri Vitale, who accepted the Golden Heart Award for her father Dick Vitale, with Co-Chairwoman Kim Githler

even residents were awarded the YMCA Golden Heart award on May 13 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The phrase “heart of gold” could be ascribed to a number of Sarasota philanthropists — so many that the Sarasota YMCA decided to create a new event in their honor.

Many of Sarasota’s most generous philanthropists gathered on May 13 at Michael’s On East for the Golden Hearts Awards: A Celebration of Philanthropy. Sandy and Vern Buchanan, Betsy Kane-Hartnett, Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy, Louis Robison and Dick Vitale were honored for their years of service to Sarasota as public servants, nonprofit founders and philanthropists. By making a positive impact on the Sarasota community, these individuals represent the YMCA character values of “caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”

The evening began with drinks and hors d’oeuvres in the atrium, where guests watched a glass blowing demonstration, posed at the photo booth and got caricature portraits done.

Afterwards, they headed into the twinkling ballroom, which was covered in white drapes and adorned with ornate rose centerpieces. As they ate their salads, guests were introduced to a modified version of a game that is atypical for black tie events: heads or tails. This time, however, there was no coin involved. All guests were asked to stand and to pick heads or tails, which they demonstrated by brings their hands to their head or their tailbone. As the emcee called out the winning side conjured by the app on his phone, the losers sat down and the game narrowed down to two guests left standing, who faced off for the ultimate black tie-prize: champagne.

A paddle raise and live auction followed, which included everything from a seven-night European river cruise to a private jet experience and tour of Washington D.C.

Guests ended the night on the dance floor to the sounds of The Jam Band.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Sarasota YMCA, which serves more than 50,000 residents annually. 

