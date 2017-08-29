 Skip to main content
A shipping crate full of shells arrives at Nathan Benderson Park.

Shell crates arrive, grandstand construction begins at Nathan Benderson Park

A shipping crate full of shells arrives at Nathan Benderson Park.

The shells will remain in the crates until the countries arrive at Benderson Park for training in September.

Skylar Bragg guides a shipping crate to the ground.

Skylar Bragg guides a shipping crate to the ground.

Justin Shrock takes a break from working the crane to watch the goings-on.

Skylar Bragg signals to his DNJ Crane coworkers.

Skylar Bragg signals to his DNJ Crane coworkers.

Skylar Bragg makes sure all the crane cables are connected to the crate.

The shells in these crates, from Italy and Poland, will be used in the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

The shells in these crates, from Italy and Poland, will be used in the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

Skylar Bragg corrals a shipping crate.

Construction begins on the 2,000-seat grandstand.

Construction begins on the 2,000-seat grandstand.

A bird's-eye view of the construction of the grandstand.

A bird's-eye view of the construction of the grandstand.

The grandstand will be ready for the World Rowing Championships on Sept. 23.

The grandstand will be ready for the World Rowing Championships on Sept. 23.

USRowing has also announced its roster for the World Rowing Championships.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The World Rowing Championships begin on Sept. 23 at Nathan Benderson Park, and things are kicking into high gear. 

Today, shipping crates carrying racing shells from Italy and Poland arrived at the park. They are the third and fourth countries to have their shells arrive, behind Great Britian and Australia. The crates themselves will not be opened for approximately another week, when countries arrive to begin their training. 

Also today, construction began on the 2,000-seat grandstand being erected at Benderson Park for the championships. 

To make the wait for the championships even harder, USRowing released its roster for the championships on Aug. 28. While there are no rowers from the East County or Sarasota areas on the roster, there are three rowers from the State of Florida: Ben Davison (Inverness) rowing in the Men's Double Scull; Ben Delaney (Windermere) rowing in the Men's Four; and Corinne Schoeller (Palm Beach) rowing in the Women's Eight, the crown jewel race of USRowing. The U.S. Women's Eight has won at every major competition (either the WRC or the Olympics) since 2004. 

The U.S. will have 24 states represented at the championships overall. 

To check out the full U.S. roster, head to USRowing.com

