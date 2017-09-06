WCR supporters strut their stuff at annual fashion show

It was a true girl’s day on Sept. 6 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Supporters of Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota packed the hotel ballroom lobby to peruse the racks of dresses and tables of purses, lipstick and other goodies available for purchase at the organization’s annual event, 2017 Fashion Show: “The Pieces Make the Whole.”

After shopping ‘till they dropped, the roughly 450 guests made their way inside the ballroom for lunch and the fashion show, which featured women’s fashions from Camilyn Beth and men’s fashions from Martin Freeman.

This year’s event was the biggest yet — most vendors, most sponsors, most models and most tickets purchased — and Chairwoman Tina Darling said she was so focused on planning a great event that she couldn’t even think about the hurricane.

“One thing at a time,” she says.

For the second year in the row, partial proceeds from the fashion show benefited Mothers Helping Mothers.