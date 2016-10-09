Women in a Changing World inspires attendees to give back

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County hosted its annual pannel “Women in a Changing World” on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Panelists included three-time Olympic track & field gold medalist Gail Devers, former senior writer for the New York Times Geraldine Fabrikant, award-winning Inupiaq American Poet Joan Kane and previous President and CEO of Make-A-Wish, Greater Los Angeles Paulette Pasciuti. The panel was moderated by Hayley Wielgus of WWSB-TV and introduced by 2015-2016 National Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year Whitney Stewart.



The women talked about the advantages and disadvantages of being a professional woman in the world today, as well as what drives them and how they’ve overcome various obstacles throughout their career. The afterparty featured a catered dinner and bar, and some guests seized the opportunity to raise a paddle and donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.