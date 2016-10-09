 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Jonna Keller, Felicia Seedorf, Carol Poteat-Buchanan, Meghan Serrano and Nancy Markle

Women in a Changing World inspires attendees to give back

Moderator Hayley Wielgus laughs with panelists Geraldine Fabrikant, Gail Devers and Joan Kane.

Sally Schule, Max Winitz and Jessica Ortiz

2015-2016 National Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year Whitney Stewart encourages afterparty attendees to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County .

Christine Burton and Felicia Seedorf

Gail Devers and Joan Kane listen to Paulette Pasciuti explain how her career changed course as her passions developed.

Jennifer Mitchell, Dolly Jacobs and Pauline Mitchell

Jonna Keller and Moderator Hayley Wielgus Winitz

Hayley Wielgus listens to panelists Geraldine Fabrikant, Gail Devers, Joan Kane and Paulette Pasciuti converse.

Saralyn Dorrill and Whitney Stewart

Co-chair Nancy Markle and Audrey Robbins

Hayley Wielgus, Geraldine Fabrikant and Gail Devers listen to Joan Kane explain the struggles she overcame to achieve success.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Vice President for Advancement Michael Doyle encourages attendees to raise their paddles and donate to the organization.

Dawn Bouck and Gabrielle May

2015-2016 National Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year and alum of Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Whitney Stewart introduces the panel.

Bill Sadlo, Panelist Gail Devers and Gary Heard

Carey McKearnan and Doris Berkey

Saralyn Dorrill and Panelist Paulette Pasciuti

Patricia Caswell, Panelist Joane Kane and Roxie Jerde

Charlotte Hedge, Tim Metz and Panelist Geraldine Fabrikant

Mario Turner and Angie Stringer

Sharon Miller and Elsie Merrill

Charlotte Hedge and Barbara Mei

Debbie Grovum, Diane Yarrington and Gail Levine

Lisa and Isabella Chelekis with Marian Kennell

The lecture promotes female empowerment and teaches women they can “have it all”
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County hosted its annual pannel “Women in a Changing World” on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Panelists included three-time Olympic track & field gold medalist Gail Devers, former senior writer for the New York Times Geraldine Fabrikant, award-winning Inupiaq American Poet Joan Kane and previous President and CEO of Make-A-Wish, Greater Los Angeles Paulette Pasciuti. The panel was moderated by Hayley Wielgus of WWSB-TV and introduced by 2015-2016 National Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year Whitney Stewart.


The women talked about the advantages and disadvantages of being a professional woman in the world today, as well as what drives them and how they’ve overcome various obstacles throughout their career. The afterparty featured a catered dinner and bar, and some guests seized the opportunity to raise a paddle and donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

