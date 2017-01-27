Women and Medicine Luncheon educates attendees about heart health

The room turned dark, and the only source of life came from a projection screen. The sound of a heartbeat thumped through the speakers, and photos of famous women with heart disease started flashing across the screen.

Michael’s On East was transformed Jan. 27 for the start of the annual Women and Medicine Luncheon. As the heartbeat sound continued to pound through the speakers, women in the crowd with various heart conditions stood in the spotlight to say how their life was changed by their condition.

Cardiac care was the theme of the 5th annual luncheon, which featured cardiovascular health talks by Dr. Chippy Nalluri and Dr. Jeffrey Sell.

Proceeds from the event benefited Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.